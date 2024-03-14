Eni SpA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Claudio Descalzi - Eni S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to Eni's capital market update. It is real pleasure to see you here at our technological lab in Marzano. This is one of our seven research centers where we develop our technologies, it reform our businesses and continues to improve our operations.



Today, we will set out our update 4-year plan and discuss how in a complex and changing market Eni maximize its opportunities. In the presentation, we will go through the following main topics. A distinctive strategy addressing the challenges and opportunities of the energy market. Business performance is an prospects arising from organic investment and a disciplined investment approach and focus divestment that will materially lower our net CapEx with respect to the previous plan and an improved distribution policy with higher payout, enhanced upside and raised dividend.



In the plan, we are focused on fully realizing the value of our traditional businesses and skills and at the same time, fast tracking development and -- of new high-growth and valuable