Mapfre SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Antonio Huertas Mejias - Mapfre SA - President



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The meeting is called to order.



Before giving the floor to the secretary to read today's agenda, I would like to remind you that this general meeting is also being held online through the electronic platform that has been provided through our website. This platform will allow the shareholders to exercise their attendance rights to be equally represented and treated for voting as well.



As recommended by the code of good governance of the CNMV, this Board is being broadcast on the Internet live so that any interested party may follow it live from anywhere in the world. Should the electronic systems or the communications fail and not allow this virtual meeting, it will be temporarily suspended, and it will be resumed after the system recovers.



Now, the Secretary will read today's agenda.



Ãngel Luis DÃ¡vila Bermejo - Mapfre SA - General Counsel & Company Secretary



Good morning. Today's agenda for the Board is the