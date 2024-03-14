Pandora A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Ruzicka -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Pandora's Annual General Meeting 2024. My name is Peter Ruzicka, and I am Chair of Pandora since 1st of January 2020.



As a reminder to the Annual General Meeting today, it will be held in English, as provided for by our Articles of Association. But as a service to our shareholders, there will be simultaneous interpretation to or from Danish during the meeting.



I would also kindly ask you to pay attention to the disclaimer. The key message is that our presentation may include forward-looking statements and that these per definitions are as associated with uncertainty.



Before we start with today's agenda, I would like to introduce the speakers of today. With me today, I have CEO, Alexander Lacik; and CFO, Anders Boyer. Alexander and Anders constitute Executive Management of Pandora. Over the past few years, Alexander and Anders have successfully executed on Pandora's Phoenix strategy, which is clearly yielding tangible benefits.



Last year, this execution once again came across quite a challenging consumer backdrop, but