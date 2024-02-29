Bayer AG Dynamic Shared Ownership Webinar Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / NTS GMT

William N. Anderson - Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Well, good afternoon, everyone, and thanks a lot for taking time out of your day to join this session.



If you've been following Bayer for the past couple of months, you've likely heard us talk about our new operating model, Dynamic Shared Ownership. Now that's not a self-explanatory term, I know. As the person who coined it, I freely admit that. In fact, if any of you have a catchier term, feel free to reach out to me. But because it's not self-explanatory, we wanted to take some time to walk through exactly what Dynamic Shared Ownership or DSO is and what it yields.



Over the next hour, you'll hear from Gary Hamel, a colleague and leading thinker in this space who authored the book Humanocracy. You'll hear from Kevin Nolan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Appliances, which is a Haier company on how they've incorporated similar ideas at his company. And you'll hear how terms -- how teams across Bayer have started practicing Dynamic Shared Ownership and the great results they're seeing