Bayer AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

A warm welcome to everybody to our Capital Market Day 2024 here in London. It's fantastic that so many were able to join us on site. Thanks a lot for making a way and for being with us. And thanks also to everybody who dialed in online and joins the webcast. Great having you as well.



The session today will be divided into 3 parts. We will have our CEO, Bill Anderson, starting with a strategic update; followed by Wolfgang Nickl, our CFO, diving into the financials; and then we'll have the first round of Q&A. Following a short break, our divisional heads will present their businesses. We'll have Rodrigo Santos starting on Crop Science; followed by Stefan Oelrich on Pharmaceuticals, and then Heiko Schipper on Consumer Health. And then we'll have all the Board up on stage for a second round of Q&A.



For those of you that are in the room now with us, we'll invite you for continued discussions and to meet management at our reception.