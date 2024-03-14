AbbVie Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to Day 3 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. We're in the home stretch here. My name is Carter Gould. I cover U.S. BioPharma. I'm very pleased to welcome AbbVie to the stage. We have a full house here incoming CEO, Rob Michael, is here; as well as Scott, Jeff and Roopal across finance, commercial and development. Thank you all for joining us.



Robert A. Michael - AbbVie Inc. - President & COO



Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystPlenty to dig into here. AbbVie was one of our top picks for the year. So we're absolutely excited to have you guys on stage. Maybe Rob to start historically, AbbVie, I think, has been characterized as under investing in R&D, at least as relative to its sales. We've talked in pretty forceful language around how that's changed more recently. I think one of the questions is that now as you