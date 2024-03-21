Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Helge Lund - Novo Nordisk A/S-Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. On behalf of the Board, welcome to Novo Nordisk Annual General Meeting 2024. I am Helge Lund, and I am the Chair of the Board of Directors. It gives me great pleasure to open this year's Annual General Meeting. And looking back at 2023, it has been indeed an exceptional year of innovation, our growth and also value creation and impact for the company. We will report on the progress later in the meeting. For those of you who prefer Danish or English, simultaneous translation is available here in the Bella Center and online participants can choose to the preferred language in the broadcast system.



As we reflect on the year that's passed, it has become clear that as our business continues to grow, so does our role in society. And big companies have big responsibilities. The global burden of serious chronic diseases poses a significant threat to global health, and we recognize that innovative and sustainable solutions are needed to address these challenges. Our industry-leading therapeutic