Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Erik William Richard Woodring - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director & Equity Analyst
My name is Erik Woodring. I lead the hardware research coverage here at Morgan Stanley. I am delighted to be joined by Hanneke Faber, first time here at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. [So, just] great to have you here. Thank you so much.
Johanna W. Faber - Logitech International S.A. - CEO
Thank you, and thanks for having me.
Erik William Richard Woodring - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director & Equity Analyst
Of course. So before we begin, I need to mention that important disclosures can be found at Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to Morgan Stanley sales representative. So obviously, a lot of change taking place at Logitech. You joined the company late last year. You have a ton of experience running
Logitech International SA at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
Mar 05, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...