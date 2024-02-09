Full Year 2023 ams Osram AG Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Juergen Rebel - ams Osram AG - SVP of IR



Good morning, this is Juergen speaking. Welcome to our Q4 and fiscal year 2023 earnings call for investors and analysts. With me are Aldo CEO; and Rainer, CFO. Aldo will comment on business update and strategy. Rainer, I will comment as usual on the financials and after the introductory remarks, we are happy to answer your questions.



Aldo and Rainer will refer to this earnings call presentation that you find on our website. Also please walk us through the Q4 business update.



Aldo Kamper - ams Osram AG - CEO



Thank you, Juergen and good morning to everyone from my side as well. We delivered a solid business performance in the fourth quarter in spite of a mixed bag in terms of end markets.



Let's take a look at slide number three here. Q4 group revenues increased a bit quarter on quarter and came in at EUR908 million, EUR4 million higher than in Q3, will end slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range EUR850 million to EUR900 million. One year ago, we stood at a on a like-for-like basis, excluding