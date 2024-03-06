Mar 06, 2024 / 04:45PM GMT

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay. Good morning, everybody. I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's Media, Entertainment and Cable Satellite analyst. Quick disclosure statement, which is here. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com. Do you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep.



And I'm really excited to welcome to the conference -- back to the conference, Comcast. And to the conference on stage joining me, I think, for the first time here, Jason Armstrong, CFO. Jason, thanks for coming.



Jason S. Armstrong - Comcast Corporation - CFO



Great to be here. Good morning, everybody.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDSo stepping back, we think about 2023, company had a solid year. Stock had a solid year. You guys delivered 9% to 10% earnings growth, free cash flow growth. And at least from our perspective, Jason, the stock