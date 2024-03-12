Mar 12, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Daina Michelle Graybosch - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division - Senior MD of Immuno-Oncology and Senior Research Analyst
Okay. Good morning, everyone. My name is Daina Graybosch. I am analyst here at Leerink Partners. My team and I cover immuno-oncology and broader. And we -- one of the companies we cover is Gilead, and we're really excited today to host Cindy Perettie from Kite.
Cindy Perettie - Gilead Sciences, Inc. - EVP of Kite
Thank you. It's nice to be here.
Questions and Answers:Daina Michelle Graybosch - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division - Senior MD of Immuno-Oncology and Senior Research Analyst
And so we're going to jump right in, because it's a busy year and busy week for CAR T. And we're going to talk all elements. So actually, let's start with BCMA. So Kite has licensed Arcellx's BCMA CAR T called Anito-Cel. And I wonder if you could talk about of all the potentially differentiating product attributes for Anito-Cel, which do you think will be most impactful in commercialization?