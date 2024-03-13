Mar 13, 2024 / 03:15PM GMT

Carter Lewis Gould - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome to Day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould, covering U.S. Biopharma. I am pleased to welcome Gilead Sciences to the stage. Joining us from the company, Andy Dickinson, CFO. Andy, you're going to make some opening comments, and then we'll launch in the Q&A.



Andrew D. Dickinson - Gilead Sciences, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Great. Thanks. Thank you for having us, and thanks for joining the presentation. Look, at a high level, I'd say it's an exciting period for Gilead. We're moving into kind of the second stage of the restructuring expansion of the company. We have a number of growth opportunities, and we expect accelerating growth through the end of the decade. So as most of you know, we have the world's largest HIV business, stable, growing, long-term patent protection and a number of product launches that are coming between now and the end of the decade that should drive additional growth.



We have the world's