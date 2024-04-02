Asian Markets Show Caution After US Equities Retreat from Record Highs

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Asian stock markets are poised for a cautious opening following a pullback in US equities, which saw the S&P 500 retract from its record-setting rally. This shift has led to speculations that the market's rapid ascent might be overextended.

Upcoming economic indicators, including the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, are highly anticipated. These reports, expected on Good Friday—a day when markets are closed—are predicted to reveal persistently high inflation rates. Additionally, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on the same day, adding to the market's cautious outlook.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists have expressed concerns over the sustainability of current valuations if profit growth does not accelerate. This sentiment is echoed by RBC Capital Markets' Lori Calvasina, who suggests a market pullback might be imminent, given the S&P 500's recent performance well above its 200-day moving average.

Attention in Asia is also focused on efforts by the region's major central banks to stabilize currency markets, with China's yuan recovering after central bank intervention, and Japan addressing speculative moves against the yen.

Despite these challenges, the S&P 500 has seen nearly a 10% increase this year, driven by robust US economic data, rate cut expectations, and AI optimism, surpassing many year-end forecasts.

Goldman Sachs remains optimistic, maintaining a year-end S&P 500 target of 5,200, with potential for a climb to 6,000 led by tech megacaps. This outlook is supported by a pro-risk sentiment among investors, extending beyond technology stocks to other sectors, as noted by BlackRock’s Investment Institute and Oppenheimer Asset Management’s John Stoltzfus, who has raised his year-end S&P 500 target to 5,500.

Market movements also reflect cautious optimism, with gold prices approaching record highs and oil futures rising amid geopolitical tensions and OPEC+ output cut speculations.

Corporate news highlights include investigations into Big Tech by the European Union, potential delays for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.'s Grand Theft Auto VI, and strategic financial moves by companies like Lucid Group Inc. and Manulife Financial Corp.

Investors are also keeping an eye on a packed schedule of key events and economic reports this week, including statements from ECB and Fed officials, GDP revisions, and consumer sentiment data, among others.

This story was produced without human intervention, using Bloomberg Automation and with additional reporting by Rita Nazareth.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.