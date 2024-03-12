Mar 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Heather Whitfield -



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining. I'm Heather, your Webex host for today's event. In a moment, I will turn things over to the speakers.



But before doing so, I have a few housekeeping notes to cover. (Operator Instructions) With that, let's get started.



Ahmed Sami Badri - Cisco Systems, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, Heather, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I'm Sami Badri, Head of Investor Relations at Cisco. Today, we have a pretty good lineup, and we are waiting for Amit to join us. He will join us very, very shortly. He's just having a little bit of issues joining in. But I want to get this panel started just so we can present all the information we have for you today.



So welcome to today's Cisco's Tech Talk on Observability and Applications. I would like to introduce today's speaker, Liz Centoni, currently our Executive Vice President and Customer Experience Officer at Cisco. In her role, she leads a 20,000-person team who helps customers transform, differentiate and accelerate their business value through a