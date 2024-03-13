Mar 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

David Reed Risinger - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division - Senior MD & Senior Research Analyst



Great. So good morning, everyone. My name is Dave Risinger. I cover diversified biopharmaceuticals for Leerink Partners, and it's very much my pleasure to welcome Bristol-Myers' Chief Medical Officer, Samit Hirawat. And with him in the audience are Tim Power and Janet Barth in Investor Relations. We appreciate Samit joining us, taking the time out of his busy schedule to be with us here today.



Questions and Answers:

- Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division - Senior MD & Senior Research AnalystSo I guess it'd be great to have you kick off just by framing your vision for Bristol R&D, including some of the company's most substantial R&D projects that we should be focused on. And I know there are a lot of them. But it'd be great to have you just provide an initial framework.- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Executive VP & Chief Medical Officer of Drug Development