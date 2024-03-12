Mar 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good morning. Well, judging by those results from the room, you look to be a pretty happy bunch and fortunately for me, I don't have to tweak my quick remarks. Good morning, everybody, and welcome again to the conference. It's really great to be here and we have a terrific program of events. Over the next few days, we will hear perspectives from over 100 companies and I think that really reflects the depth and breadth of the financial sector across Europe. But before we commence and open the conference, I do want to thank Alvaro and the rest of the Morgan Stanley team for putting together this flagship event. When they design this conference, their starting point is always the data and the insights from our best-in-class global research and that helps us to get to the key issues and the important issues for the sector.



Thank you also, I think I've seen her somewhere, Juliet Estridge, our Head of Research in EMEA, for leading the fantastic team of researchers and economists we have in the region. So this year the economic data is definitely showing signs of improvement. Central