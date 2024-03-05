Cellnex Telecom SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Juan GaitÃ¡n - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon and thank you so much for attending our Capital Markets Day today. Happy to see that almost everyone has a chair. So that's how to start. Cellnex has been and continues to be in our view, one of the most exciting projects developed in Europe in recent years. We have created a sector, we have seized a massive opportunity and also we believe that also we have demonstrated our ability to adapt to a changing environment.



Today our Chairperson Anne Bouverot will provide you an update on our strengthen governance, followed by opening remarks by our CEO, Marco Patuano on our next chapter. Our Chief Strategy Officer, Vincent Cuvillier will give you details on our strategic positioning, our Chief Operating Officer, Simone Battiferri will explain to you our leverage of organic growth and efficiencies going forward.



Our CFO, Raimon Trias will explain to you our enhanced disclosure, our financial strategy, and our capital allocation priorities. And then also we will be sharing with you