Mar 13, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP and Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to be joined by Ferdinand, the CFO of ABN AMRO. Thank you for being with us today.



Ferdinand Vaandrager - ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Giulia.



Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP and Equity Analyst



I have a few questions for you, but let me start with the polling question for our audience. So what you think is most important for ABN share price performance over the coming 12 months? First, capital, lower RWA density as ABN gets through the modern migration phase and Basel IV comes into force; number two, NII stability as per guidance, with maybe even upside if savings rates go down; third, delivery on cost to remain stable as per the guidance; and then four, asset quality to continue benign.



(Voting)



Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP and Equity Analyst



Okay