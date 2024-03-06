Q4 2023 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Director of Investor Relations and Communications



Thank you, and welcome to our webcast for the full year and fourth-quarter results for 2023. My name is Torben Sand, I'm Director of Investor Relations and Communications. And I am as usual, joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock.



Please turn to slide number three for the agenda for today's webcast. The agenda is as follows, highlights of the full year, followed by an update on the strategy Rolling Towards 2025. Then we will switch to the performance in our three commercial divisions, followed by key financial developments for the group, including an update on net debt and leverage. This will be