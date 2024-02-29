Full Year 2023 Valeo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

Christophe PÃ©rillat - Valeo Group - CEO & Director



Good evening to all, and thank you for joining the presentation of our 2023 annual results. So this will be a joint presentation with Edouard de Pirey, the group's new CFO. And let me first take the opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Robert Charvier, who is retiring after 24 years at Valeo. Most of you have known Robert for a long time. As you heard, he has been our CFO during the last 14 years. So thank you, Robert, for your dedication to our company.



Today's presentation will be slightly longer than usual, lasting around 45 minutes. As announced, we'll first go back over the 2023 highlights then we'll go into detail about the results and the performance for 2023. We will then detail our strategic and financial roadmap for '24 and '25. As we are at the halfway point in our Move Up strategic plan. You'll see our growth, you'll see our improvement trajectory over this period, and how we're going to get there. And this presentation will be followed by Q&A session for another 45 minutes that I will handle with