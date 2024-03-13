Mar 13, 2024 / NTS GMT

Charles Eden - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director European Chemicals & Consumer



Okay, perfect. Good afternoon. My name is Charles Eden, and I'm the lead analyst on Essity here at UBS. Delighted to be joined onstage by Fredrik Rystedt, Chief Financial Officer of Essity. Just in terms of the format, we're going to start with a short presentation from Fredrik. I'll then kick off on the Q&A. And then if there's any questions, please send them through on the iPad.



And with that, thanks for joining us, Fredrik. Over to you.



Carl Fredrik Stenson Rystedt - Essity AB(publ)-CFO - Executive VP & Head of Group Function Finance



Thank you. Thank you, Charles. And I'll -- as you said, Charles, I'll just give a really brief introduction to who we are, a little bit about past and a bit about the future. So looking forward to the discussion afterwards.



So I'll just start, for those of you not knowing Essity, we are a leading global health and hygiene company. So in '23, using that as an example,