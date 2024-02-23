Q4 2023 Dovalue SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Welcome and thank you for joining the doValue preliminary full year 2023 financial results conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the doValue full year 2023 results conference call. My name is Daniele Della Seta and I serve as the Group Head of M&A and Investor Relations. I'm glad to be here in [brown] today, accompanied by Manuela Franchi, our Group CEO; and Davide Soffietti, our Group CFO. Together, we will discuss the key developments within the group and the market for 2023, as well as provide a detailed overview of our financial performance over the past 12 months. Following the presentation, we look forward to addressing any