Nilfisk Holding A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Peter Nilsson - Nilfisk Holding A/S-Independent Chairman of the Board



So dear shareholders, dear invitees, and dear employees. Welcome to the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk. My name is Peter Nilsson. I'm the Chair of the Board of Nilfisk. And I'm very happy to see so many coming here today. So welcome to you all.



In 2023, Nilfisk is continued laying the foundation for the strong execution of the business plan 2026. And before the formal meeting starts, I would like to use this opportunity to send a warm thanks to the management of Nilfisk and to all employees and colleagues. Everybody has contributed in each their way and put in an extraordinary effort during the entire year, helping to strengthen our foundation.



On a more practical note, the annual meeting is held in English. However, we have a translation service, meaning that if you are watching online, either in real time, or listening to the recorded version, you can choose the Danish language. After the general meeting, you will be able to read the transcript and the presentation as well as