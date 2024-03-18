Boliden AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's 2024 Capital Markets Update. My name is Olof Grenmark,and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session. where you will have the opportunity to ask questions throughout the conference call, but you can also ask questions via our chat. We have many people on the line today, and I would like you to ask maximum 2 questions per person at the time Mikael, welcome. The stage is yours.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and good day to all of you out there or maybe good morning to those of you who are on the other side of the Atlantic. I hope you're having as good a day there as we're having here in Stockholm with bright sunny weather. We're going to today a lot about the future and what we're doing now to secure