Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) Insider Sells Shares

Peter Radovich, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,303 shares in the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $25.8 per share, leading to a total sale amount of $111,017.4.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting rare pediatric and adult liver diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,926 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where insider activity has been predominantly in the form of sales.

The insider transaction history for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales outnumbering insider buys. There have been 21 insider sells and only 6 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $25.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.228 billion.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing discussion about insider trading patterns at Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, which investors often monitor for insights into a company's performance and management's perspective on the stock's valuation.

