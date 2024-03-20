Mar 20, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Ji Yoo - Broadcom Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I'm Ji Hung Yoo, Head of Investor Relations at Broadcom, and welcome to Broadcom's Enabling AI Infrastructure event.



On behalf of Broadcom's executive team, I'm pleased and excited to welcome our in-person attendees and our virtual audience. As a reminder, today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. Please see our recent filings with the SEC on risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements.



With that, I'll walk you through the agenda. We're going to start with an overview with Charlie Kawwas, Broadcom's President, Semiconductor Solutions Group. Following, we'll have Ram Velaga, General Manager of our core switching Group, will discuss scalable AI networks. Jas Tremblay, General Manager of our Data Center Solutions Group, will talk about AI server interconnects; and