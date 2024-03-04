Mar 04, 2024 / 10:10PM GMT
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our next fireside discussion with Ellie Mertz, the CFO of Airbnb. We are very thrilled to have Ellie here. This is her first interview in this setting as the CFO. So Ellie, thank you so much for joining us. Great to see you.
Elinor B. Mertz - Airbnb, Inc. - CFO
Great to see you as well. Go ahead.
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
No, we've known each other a long time since pre IPO so I'm really excited too, so congratulations.
Elinor B. Mertz - Airbnb, Inc. - CFO
Thank you. Thank you.
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
Before we start, disclosures. All important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at
