Jun 15, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Douglas Norman Snedden - Isentia Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm Doug Snedden, Chairman of Isentia, and with me today is Ed Harrison, our CEO and Managing Director; Peter McClelland, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, we announced that Isentia has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with the U.K. AIM-listed Access Intelligence. It is proposed that Access Intelligence will acquire 100% of the share capital in Isentia it does not already own by way of a Scheme of Arrangement for $0.175 per share in cash.



Slide 2 of the presentation that was launched on the ASX earlier today shows that the offer implies an enterprise value of $67 million for Isentia based on a $35 million equity value and $32 million in net debt as at 31st of May 2021. It also represents a premium of 157% to the last closing price of $0.068 per share and a 38% premium to the 12-month volume weighted average price, or VWAP, of $0.13 per share.



Access Intelligence has acquired 19.85% shareholding in Isentia from our major shareholder at the offer