Mar 25, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Simon Laffin - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - Non-Executive Chairman Designate of the Board



Good morning. Welcome to our results announcement. I'm Simon Laffin, Chair of Impact Healthcare. I've been Chair for a year. And when I took over, my kids said to me, it's a jolly good thing you're getting involved in health in old people's homes because you're going to need one soon.



And there's some truth in that because there's increasing demand as the bulge in the population 60, 70 years ago feeds through. And yet, we've got this curious situation where supply is flat and demand is growing. And it's not just demand from demographics; it's from growing dementia, and it's from the needs of the NHS.



So I think our sector has a great opportunity and a need to provide more care homes. Care homes that not only can cope with increased demand, but take a lot of pressure off the NHS in terms of providing more step-down care, more care -- because we know that every single day, tens of thousands of people are in hospital beds purely for the fact that there's nowhere for them to go, there are no care homes