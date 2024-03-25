Q4 2023 Synlab AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SYNLAB full-year 2023 financial results. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded today.



I'm pleased to (technical difficulty) present Mathieu Floreani. Please begin your meeting.



Mathieu Floreani - SYNLAB AG - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our call, where we will present our 2023 results. As usual, I'll begin with the highlights. Sami will then provide a deeper dive into the financials before I take over again and conclude with our business segments and the outlook for 2024. And after the presentation, we'll open the floor to your questions.



So the year 2023 confirmed that we are well on track on our journey of margin improvement, product recovery, and portfolio management. So we can start with our highlights now on last year on slide 5. So we have concluded the year 2023 with a strong financial performance in line with our 2023 guidance, and this in a moving and challenging global macroeconomic environment.



I'm just checking.