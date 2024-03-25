Q4 2023 TMC the metals company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in The Metals Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 corporate update conference call. Joining us today are The Metals Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gerard Baron, and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Shesky. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.



Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to CFO, Craig Shesky, as he reads the company's Safe Harbor statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements and information about the use of non-GAAP measures. Craig, please go ahead.



Craig Shesky - TMC the metals company Inc - CFO



Thank you very much. Please note that during the call, certain statements may be made, which will be forward-looking and based on management's beliefs and assumptions from information available at this time. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our