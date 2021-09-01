Sep 01, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Presentation
Sep 01, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Clem Chambers
ADVFN Plc - CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Michael Baker
OvalX - Analyst
=====================
Michael Baker - OvalX - Analyst
Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the show. Thank you so much for joining us this evening. If you could just let me know that you can hear me, that we have no technical issues, and we can get the evening underway. If you just write in your question box that everything's okay, we're good to go, and we'll get the ball rolling.
Good afternoon, Alan. Thank you so much for coming along this evening. Hello, George. Steven. Hello, Katia. Thank you so much. Really good to see you this evening. So I think we're good to go. You can see my screen, and you can hear me. We're very lucky tonight. We've got Clem Chambers. He is the co-founder of ADVFN, and he's going to talk us through some exciting developments for the company.
ADVFN PLC Corporate Presentation Transcript
Sep 01, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
