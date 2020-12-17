AVI Global Trust PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 17, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Susan Noble - Avi Global Trust plc - Chairman



Welcome to Avi Global Trust presentation. At this time of year, we would be normally welcoming shareholders in person to our annual general meeting in London, but as in so many ways, our lives are far from normal, and we're taking a very different virtual approach to this year's AGM. Whilst we cannot meet in person, I would like to reassure you that all those involved in your company have been working well and we're pleased to say that we have encountered no operating difficulties at all. As I said, in the annual report, if shareholders do have any questions about our report or in the upcoming presentation by Joe, please do send us an e-mail or a letter. We'll publish or reply to your questions on our website and reply to all the letters.



I'd now like to hand over to Joe to talk to you about the portfolio, to highlight some of the holdings and to update you on what the team has been up to. Most importantly, on behalf of the Board, I hope you and your families are well, and we all may enjoy some time together around the Christmas holidays and also very,