Half Year 2021 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Gary Antony Jennison - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for joining us for the Amigo Holdings results for the first half of the financial year to the end of September 2020. I'm Gary Jennison, the newish Amigo CEO. And with me today, I'm pleased to introduce our new CFO, Mike Corcoran.



In a moment, I'll give you a brief overview of the progress we've made through the first half of the year and some financial headlines before Mike will take you through the numbers in more detail. I will then come back to discuss our plans to address the challenges we face and the plans we have to turn this business around. Finally, I'll then open the floor for questions.



So if we can look at Slide 5, and let's look at the key headlines there. Importantly, before we turn to the performance over the first half, we have, since the period end, made some significant changes to the Board. All members of the Board as of next month will be entirely new compared with the Board we had on the 1st of January this year. So 7 Directors at the 1st