Q3 2022 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Gary Antony Jennison - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings' third quarter results for the 9 months ended 31st of December 2021. I'm Gary Jennison, Amigo's CEO, and I'm very pleased to welcome Danny Malone, our Interim Chief Financial Officer, who joined us earlier this month and will be presenting with me today. Danny joins us with a wealth of experience in the nonstandard financial services sector, and I'm very confident he will be a strong addition to our team.



In a moment, I will give a summary of our business and financial headlines for the period before Danny takes you through the numbers in more detail. I will then give an update on where we are with our plans to get the scheme of arrangement sanctioned at the high court, and we'll briefly touch on what we are doing to get back to lending if a scheme is successful. Following the presentation, I will then open the call for questions.



So let's first turn to the business headlines on Slide 5. The Board continues to pursue a scheme of arrangement to address