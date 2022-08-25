Q1 2023 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Danny Malone - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings' first quarter results for the 3 months to 30th of June 2022. I am Danny Malone, Amigo's Chief Financial Officer. Gary is away, so I will first give a summary of the headlines before we look at the numbers in more detail. I will then give an update on our progress to implement the Scheme of Arrangement, which was sanctioned at the High Court at the end of May, and on our return to new lending with the new lending proposition, RewardRate. Following the presentation, we will open the call to questions.



Let's turn first to Slide 5 and look at the headlines.



We were extremely pleased that our Scheme of Arrangement was sanctioned by the High Court on the 26th of May. This is now contingent on