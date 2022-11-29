Half Year 2023 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Danny Malone - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings half results for the 6 months to 30th of September 2022. I am Danny Malone, Amigo's Chief Executive Officer. And with me today, I'm pleased to welcome Kerry Penfold, our Chief Financial Officer. Kerry stepped up to the role of CFO in September when I became CEO.



These recent management changes reflects the business' transition from turnaround to focusing on rebuild and future growth. Before we go through the presentation of our half year results, I'd like to thank our colleagues for their incredible hard work to get us to this position and for their continued commitment. I'd also like to thank Gary, who retired as CEO in September, for the significant