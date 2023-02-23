Q3 2023 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Danny Malone - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings PLC's third quarter results for the 9 months to 31st of December 2022. I am Danny Malone, Amigo's Chief Executive Officer. And with me today is Kerry Penfold, our Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, I'll give a summary of the business and financial headlines for the period. Kerry will then take you through the numbers before I talk in more detail on our investment proposition, the lending pilot and the proposed capital raise. Following the presentation, we will open the call to questions.



Let's first move to Slide 5 and look at the business headlines. The first 9 months saw good progress in many areas. During the last quarter, in October, we met the first Scheme condition with our return to lending under the