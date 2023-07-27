Full Year 2023 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Danny Malone - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on short notice for Amigo Holdings PLC's full year results for the year ended 31st of March 2023.



I am Danny Malone, Amigo's Chief Executive Officer. And with me today is Kerry Penfold, our Chief Financial Officer; as well as our Chair, Jonathan Roe.



These results come at a very sad time for Amigo. Despite the hard work and dedication of all the team here, we were unable to raise sufficient capital to take the business forward. The business, as per the conditions of our court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, is therefore in the process of being wound down. I will give more details on how we reached this position and the wind-down process in a moment