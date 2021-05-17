May 17, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
May 17, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andy Torrance
Angling Direct PLC - CEO
* Steve Crowe
Angling Direct PLC - CFO
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Angling Direct PLC final results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll and would be most grateful if you could give that your kind attention.
And I'd now like to hand over to Andy Torrance, CEO; and Steve Crowe, CFO, from Angling Direct. Good morning to you, both.
Andy Torrance - Angling Direct PLC - CEO
Good morning. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us this morning. We're going to run through our presentation and obviously take questions towards the end.
I thought it would be useful actually just to introduce ourselves. I'm Andy Torrance. I'm the CEO here, Angling
Full Year 2021 Angling Direct PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 17, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...