Oct 18, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 18, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andy Torrance

Angling Direct PLC - CEO

* Steve Crowe

Angling Direct PLC - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Angling Direct PLC Investor Presentation for the interim results for the six months ended of July 31, 2021. (Operator Instructions)



I'd also like to remind you this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Andy Torrance, CEO; and Steve Crowe, CFO of Angling Direct PLC. Good morning.



Andy Torrance - Angling Direct PLC - CEO



Good morning, everybody, thank you for taking the time to join us this morning. We're very pleased this morning to present what we believe is another strong set of results for half one of Angling Direct FY22 that ends on the 31st of January 2022 next year.



We're about to take you through our presentation deck here. It