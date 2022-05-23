Full Year 2022 Angling Direct PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Angling Direct to see final results investor presentation. I'd now like to hand you over to Andy Torrance, CEO and Steve Crowe, CFO. Good morning.



Andy Torrance - Angling Direct PLC - CEO



Hi, good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us this morning. We're very pleased to present another strong set of results for Angling Direct, particularly the fact that we've continued to grow both sales and marketing, having annualized what was very much a boom year globally for fishing in Angling, periods of prolonged furlough, the socially distanced benefits of general increasing, understanding of the well-being benefits of Angling of certainly being a boom in our trade in the past couple of years, and to have actually annualized what was across the world a bumper year for Angling.



We're really very pleased to be able to report both sales and gross margin growth in this FY22 period. Strategically, in the year, we made very significant progress with the successful opening of our European