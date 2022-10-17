Half Year 2023 Angling Direct PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Paul Brotherhood - Investor Meet Company - Moderator



Good morning, and welcome to the Angling Direct PLC half-year results investor presentation.



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Andy Torrance, CEO. Good morning to you, sir.



Andy Torrance - Angling Direct PLC - CEO



All right, good morning. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. Given the current trading environment, we have put together quite a full presentation deck. It will be available on our website; it's up there on our screen. We probably haven't got enough time this morning to go through every page in detail, but between myself and our CFO, Steve Crowe, we will, obviously, pick out the salient points. I'd be very happy to take your questions, trying to leave enough time for