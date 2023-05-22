Full Year 2023 Angling Direct PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Marc Downes - Investor Meet Company - Moderator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Angling Direct PLC full year results investor presentation. And my apologies for the slight delay in this morning's meeting. (Event Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll and if you could give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful. It gives me great pleasure to hand over to CEO, Andy Torrance. Good morning.



Andy Torrance - Angling Direct PLC - CEO



All right. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. We are going to work through our prelims results deck this morning. It is available up on our website for those of you that haven't had a chance to look. I'd like to start and then hand over to my colleague, Steve Crowe, our CFO, as and when necessary. We're -- given