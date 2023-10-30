Oct 30, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Angling Direct PLC investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Due to the significant attendance on today's call, the company will not be in a position to answer every question. it receives in the meeting itself. The company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so.
Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll, and I'd now like to hand you over to CEO, Steve Crowe. Good afternoon, sir.
Steve Crowe - Angling Direct PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Angling Direct half-year Results. Delighted to present these, my first as the CEO of the organization, having spent around three years as the CFO. And I also like to introduce my colleague, Sam Copeman, who joined us back in June as the new CFO of the business. I'll let Sam introduce himself formally later on as we go through presentation.
I'll take everyone through the formal presentation that we put up on the investor side. I won't read it verbatim. I'll
Half Year 2024 Angling Direct PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...