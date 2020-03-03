Full Year 2019 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Hello. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining AGA's 2019 Annual Results Call. My name is Ralf Gruss, I'm the COO of Apax Partners and also a member of Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee. I'm looking forward to taking you through the presentation. And as usual, I'll answer any questions that you might have at the end of the call.



But let's start with the financial highlights, which are on Page 3 of the presentation. AGA's performance in 2019 was the best since its IPO in 2015. The total NAV return was 22.7%, and the adjusted NAV grew almost -- to almost EUR 1.1 billion. Now if you translate this on a per share basis, the adjusted NAV now stands at EUR 2.22 or GBP 1.88 if you use the year-end exchange