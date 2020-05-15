Q1 2020 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Apax Global Alpha Q1 '20 results. My name is Alicia, and I'll be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host today, Ralf Gruss, COO of Apax Partners. Ralf, please go ahead.



Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining AGA's First Quarter Results Call for 2020. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the COO of Apax Partners and a member of Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee.



Also with me on the call today is Salim Nathoo. Salim is a member of our Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee as well, but he's also a member of the Investment Committee of the Global Buyout Funds and the Apax Digital Fund. Now Salim will cover the Private Equity portfolio in today's call and discuss the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the portfolio. We are both looking forward to talking you through the presentation. We will answer any questions at the end of the call.



Before going into the presentation, let me make a