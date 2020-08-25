Half Year 2020 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Apax Global Alpha's 2020 First Half Results Conference Call.
My name is Leone, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your host, Ralf Gruss. Thank you.
Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining AGA's first half results presentation for 2020.
My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the COO of Apax Partners and a member of Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee. Also with me today is Salim Nathoo. Salim is a member of Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee as well as a member of the Investment Committee of the global buyout funds and the Apax Digital Fund. Salim will cover the Private Equity portfolio in today's call and provide an update on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the portfolio. We are looking forward to taking you through the presentation, and we will answer any questions at the end of the call.
Well, turning to Page 4. AGA's total NAV return in the first half was minus 0.5%,
