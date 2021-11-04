Q3 2021 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Apax Global Alpha's 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. My name is Glenn, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Ralf, to begin. Ralf, please go ahead.



Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Thanks a lot, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining AGA's third quarter results presentation for 2021. My name is Ralf Gruss, I'm the COO of Apax Partners and a member of the Investment Committee for Apax Global Alpha. I'm looking forward to taking you through the presentation this morning, and I will answer any questions you may have at the end of the call.



Let me start with the key highlights from the quarter. As you can see on the slide, this was another very strong quarter for AGA with good momentum across the portfolio. I will provide you with an update on the performance by sector later on, but in general, AGA continued to benefit from exposure into high-growth sectors and subsectors that are performing well like