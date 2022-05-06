Q1 2022 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining AGAs Q1 results presentation. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the COO of Apax Partners, and I'm also a member of Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee. I look forward to taking you through the presentation and will answer any questions you may have at the end of the call.



But before we go into the details of this quarter, I'd like to start with an overview of how AGA delivers value for its investors. AGA was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015 to provide investors with a unique access to the private equity activities of Apax Partners. The Apax private equity funds have a sector-driven strategy, and they focus on 4 attractive and dynamic global